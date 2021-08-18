Brendan Dunne, Roscrea

Brendan Dunne

119 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, daughter Gillian, sons Adrian, Stephen, Joseph, Warren, Brendan Jnr. and Vincent, brother Joe, sisters Ann and Patty, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Private removal from Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday morning arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Private cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to C.C.U Limerick.

House Strictly Private Please.

Funeral mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

