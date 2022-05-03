Brendan Daly, Clonmel and Tipperary Town

Glenaleamy, Silversprings, Clonmel and formerly Tipperary Town.

Brendan passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Marymount Hospice, Cork on Monday afternoon surrounded by his loving family, following an illness bravely borne. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre, daughters Orlaith (Leo) and Emma, brothers Donal, Michael, Noel and Jarlath, grandchildren Lucy and Max, son-in-law Allen and Emma’s partner Tommy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marymount Hospice, Cork at the following link https://www.marymount.ie/get-involved/donate/

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.