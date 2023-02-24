Brendan (Benny) Kelly, Dromineer and Castlemahon

Garraunfada , Dromineer & formerly of Castlemahon Co. Limerick.

23rd of February 2023 predeceased by his father John.

Deeply regretted by his loving mother Joan , brother’s Brian & Seanie , sisters in law Siobhan & Denise , nephews John, Nickey, & Matt, nieces Ava & Eva, uncle’s & aunts relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Cremation service on Monday at 2pm in Shannon crematorium.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Tipperary Search & Rescue c/o Keller’s Funeral Director’s.

House private please.