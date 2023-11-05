Brenda Keogh, Clonmel

Brenda Keogh

Bianconi Drive Clonmel

5th November 2023

Died peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital (Predeceased by her Keogh, Bianconi Husband Paddy and brothers Christopher and William)

Sadly Missed by her loving daughters Ann, Helen and Patricia, son Edward, sons in law, Johnny , Willie and Niall, grandchildren Melissa , Danielle, Keri, Leanne and Michael, great- grandchildren Tommy and Cilian, brothers John and Jim, Sisters Annette and Margaret, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her Residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm (E91nw86)

Brenda’s Funeral will leave her residence on Wednesday Morning at 11am for St. Oliver’s Church, Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery