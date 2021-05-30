Breeda Murphy (nee Carroll), Cahir

Carrigeen, Cahir.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, Breeda will be very sadly missed by her loving son James, sister Maureen (Williams), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Friends of St. Teresa’s Hospital Clogheen.

Breeda’s funeral cortége will leave her home on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary church Cahir for a family funeral mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

