Breeda Maher (Née Ryan Corcoran), Thurles

Castlefogarty, Ballycahill, Thurles, and formerly of Annacarthy.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Joe.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Mary Maher (Thurles), Sadie Mulvany, (Newbridge), Bernie Maher Owens ( Roosky) and Marcella Maher Keogh (Loughmore), sons in law William, Mark, Eamonn and Martin, daughter in law Mary (Treacy), sisters Ena Ryan Bawn, (Cappawhite), Rea Crosbie (New Ross), grandchildren Katie, Clodagh, Enda, Sinead, Charlie and Harry, nieces, nephews, relatives and many close friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballycahill (E41 E2P5) on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill, on Tuesday morning for funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Old Inch Cemetery, Inch Lane.

URL of mass: https://www.churchservices.tv/ballycahill