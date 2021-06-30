Breeda Lonergan (nee Burke) , Cahir

Breeda Lonergan nee Burke

Hogan Square, Cahir.

Breeda passed away peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Sonny, she will be very sadly missed by her loving brothers Tom and William, sisters Pauline and Helen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Breeda’s funeral cortége will leave her home on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for Mass at 12noon, after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cahir Meals on Wheels.

