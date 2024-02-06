Breda Walsh nee McGrath, Nenagh

Ballyvandron, Ballinaclough & late of St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

Peacefully on Feb 6th 2024 surrounded by her family in the gentle and tender care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved brother & sisters Michael, Teresa, Winnie & Marguerite.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy and cherished family son Danny & daughter Geraldine O’Meara. Grandchildren Kayleigh, Dean, Charlie, Ethan & Emily. Daughter in law Caroline, son in law Eddie. Brothers Paddy & Hughie, sisters Angela, Noreen & Eileen. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives , neighbours and friends.

May Breda Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at Ballinaclough Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

House private please.