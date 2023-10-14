Breda Tuohy (nee Ormonde), Thurles

Breda Tuohy (nee Ormonde)

Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles

In her 94th year. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Noreen, brothers Pat-Joe and Jim, sister Mai (Maher). Deeply regretted by her family, daughter Eileen, sons John, Eugene and Willie, grandchildren Róisín, Alannah, Áine, Grace and Laura, sons-in-law Phil and Mark, daughters-in-law Jane, Natasha and Linda, sister Nora (Larkin) and her family especially Noreen, sister-in-law Molsie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, 15th October, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday 16th at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.