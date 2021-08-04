Breda Tobin, Kilkenny City & Urlingford

Breda Tobin

The Sycamores, Kilkenny and formerly Garnagale, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at her brother Pat’s residence at Garnagale, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Graine arriving for Requiem mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

