Breda Ryan nee O’Meara, Ardfinnan

St Finnian’s Terrace, Ardfinnan.

Breda passed away peacefully at South Tipperary University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Edward (Nedo), son Edward, daughter Caroline, brother Jamesy, sons-in-law Eamon and Michael, grandchildren Ryan and Marie, sister in law May, niece Tina, nephews John, Patrick (Fridge) Derek and Mark, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Breda’s funeral cortége will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family Ardfinnan for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Finnian’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan.

