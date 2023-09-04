Breda Ryan (nee Barry), Killenaule & Fethard

Graystown, Killenaule, Thurles and late of Curraghtarsna, Fethard, Co. Tipperary.

September 4th 2023, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at Tír na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel.

Breda, beloved daughter of the late Mai and Paddy, and sister of the late Catherine Quinn and Maurin Lamb. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, daughter Fiona Lawrence, son-in-law Peter, grandson Vincent and his partner Amber, great-grandson Colin, nieces and the extended Barry, Bergin, Coffey and Ryan families, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/moyglass-parish-live-stream/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.