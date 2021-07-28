Breda Quinlan nee Maher, Thurles and Glengoole

Thurles and formerly Glengoole

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Dan (formerly Quinlan’s Pub, Glengoole).

Deeply regretted by her brother Michael and his wife Ann (Dublin), nephews Niall and Michael, nieces Leonie and Paula, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, further extended family, neighbours, carers and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 30th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 31st July at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Glengoole Church Cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre/Hospice.

