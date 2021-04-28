Breda O’Neill, Ballylooby

Curraghclooney, Ballylooby, Cahir

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, her daughters Sheila, Deirdre and Marie, her sons Michael and Pat, her daughters in law, Marion and Carmel, her sons in law Jeremy and Craig, Ben, her grandchildren Julian, Rosalyn, Tegan, Ava and Chloe, her sister Anne, her brothers Thomas, John and Patie, her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am at St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Breda’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on http://funeralslive.ie/breda-o-neill/

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence