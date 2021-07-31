Breda McCarthy (nee Kinsella), Dromineer & Nenagh

Lakeside Villas Dromineer & late of the 44 Bar Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the exceptional care of the Management & Staff at St.Conlan’s home Nenagh.

Pre-deceased by her brother Liam, sisters Joan & Dolores and nephew Andrew.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy and cherished family Ger, Helen, Claire & Paul. Grandchildren Laura, Conor, Nicola, Jamie, Ciara, Ben, Jeff, Melissa and Ashling. Great-granddaughter Aubrey. Brothers Pat, Donal & Tony, sisters Eileen & Mary, Sons in law Martin & Ger, daughter in law Annette. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours , relatives and friends.

May Breda Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a reposing for family and friends will take place at her home in Dromineer this Sunday from 6pm to 8pm.

Her remains will arrive at Carrig Church Ballycommon on Monday for her Requiem mass at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Dromineer Graveyard.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

