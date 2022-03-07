Breda Flynn nee Nagle, Stradbally and Carrick on Suir

Glen East, Stradbally, Co Waterford and formerly Ballyneale, Carrick on Suir.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bill, children Eileen, Angela and Liam, brother John, brothers-in-law David, Martin, Michael, Eoin, Pat and Michael, sisters-in-law Tara, Breda, Mary, Margaret, Ann, Andrea and Martina, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30 to the Holy Cross Church, Stradbally via Glen East.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Faha cemetery.