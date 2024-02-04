Breda Dohney nee Buckley, Cahir

Barnora, Cahir.

Breda passed peacefully, in the care of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir.

Predeceased by her sisters Polly, Maura, Joan, and Kathleen.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, brothers Danny and John, sister Margaret (Lynskey) brothers in law, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Monday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society (ASI).