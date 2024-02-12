Breda Croke nee Penders, Thurles and Horse & Jockey

Monadreen, Thurles and formerly Curraheen, Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

Breda who was In her 90th year died peacefully surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband Patrick and baby son Paul.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Michael and Brian, daughters Dolores (Fortune), Martina (Ryan) and Sharon (Kenny), grandchildren David, Mark, Nicole, Ayesha, Luke, Shane, Jessica and Patrick (Patrick’s mother Rebecca), daughter-in-law Christene, Brian’s partner Shelley, sons-in-law Donal, Kevin and Tony, brothers-in-law George and Garrett, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Peter’s Church Moycarkey on Tuesday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s cemetery Moycarkey.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CAMEO CARE THURLES