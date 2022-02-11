Breda Callanan nee O’Brien, Thurles

Collins Park, Thurles and formerly of Longford Pass.

Peacefully after a short illness.

Predeceased by her sisters Peggy and Mary, brother Paddy.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family; husband Willie, daughters Ann Marie and Carol, sons James and John, grandchildren Liam, Cillian, Jamie, Steven, Calum, Grace, Kaitlyn, Evan, Abi and Laurence, sons-in-law William (McDonagh) and Lar (Mackey), daughters-in-law Irene and Valerie, sister Nora (Barrett), brothers Seamus and Sean, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Church of St Brigid & Joseph, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10am with burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery, Thurles.

The mass can be viewed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence