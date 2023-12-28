Br Laurence Molloy, Roscrea

Br Laurence Molloy

Mount St Joseph Abbey, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his parents Charles and May, brothers Mattie, Liam, Joe and Jim, his sisters Winnie, Maureen and Sadie. Deeply regretted by his Cistercian Community, sadly missed by his sister Joan, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Mount St Joseph Abbey Church on Friday (29th December) afternoon from 3.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday (30th December) morning at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Monastic Cemetery.