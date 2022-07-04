Br Isidore (Patrick) Cronin, OFM, Cork and Clonmel

St Francis Friary, Liberty Street, Cork and Abbey Street, Clonmel.

Br Isidore died on Sunday 3rd July 2022 in the tender care of the staff of Marymount Hospice, Cork, after a long illness, bravely borne.

He will be deeply mourned by his loving family and the Franciscan Community.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday morning from 10.00am, with removal at 10.30am to the Franciscan Friary, Abbey Street, Clonmel. Funeral mass at 11.00am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.