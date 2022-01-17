Bobby ‘Robert’ McCarthy, Ahenny

Bobby (Robert) McCarthy

Late of Ahenny, Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary. Died 15 January 2022.

Deeply Regretted by loving daughters Sharon, Lorraine, Valerie and Martha, Sister Phyllis, brothers Pat and Gerard, sister in law, Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday evening, 18th January, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Arriving at Faugheen Church on Wednesday 19th January for Requiem mass at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

