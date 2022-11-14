Bobby (Michael Joseph) Guiry, Fethard

Peppardstown House, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

November 12th 2022, suddenly ,but peacefully, at home.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Anne, daughters Deborah (Dunphy) and Roberta, son David, daughter-in-law Nicola, sons in law John and Seán, beloved grandchildren Rachel, Orlagh, Katie and Aoibhinn, sisters in law, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Peppardstown Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Community Air Ambulance Service (communityairambulance.ie).