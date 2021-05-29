Bobby Carroll, Errill

Bobby Carroll

The Derries, Knockahaw, Errill, Co. Laois. 28th of May 2021. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, pre-deceased by his sister Sadie and son in law Ger Maher.

Deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife Ann, Daughters Anne, Catherine, Jackie, Lisa and Teresa, Sons, Robert and Philip, Brothers Martin and Jack, Sister Patricia, Grandchildren, Katie, Louise, Denis, Carol, Jack, Padraic, Kate, Mike, Aíne, Kaylee, Emma, Aoife, Shane, Matthew, Cian, Luke, Alex, Zara, Darci and Robbie, Sons in law, daughters in law, Sister in law, Brother in law, Nephews, Nieces, relatives and Friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday in Our Lady Queen of the Universe Church, Errill, at 11am.

Interment in Errill Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

House strictly private please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.Premieravproductions.com/player/

