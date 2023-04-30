Bob Maher, Fethard

Barrack Street, Fethard.

On April 29th 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his loving wife Noreen (Halloran), parents James and Mai Maher, his sister Ann and grandchildren Jake and Aidan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Mary, Norma, Jill, Tracy and Sonya, sons Noel, Tony, David, Justin, Karol and Ronan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Mary, Teresa, Joan and Kathleen, brothers Mike and Jim, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Monday May 1st from 5.30pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday May 2nd at 11.00am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net.