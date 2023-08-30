Bob Condon, Goatenbridge

Goatenbridge, Ardfinnan

28th August 2023 peacefully at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Martin, James and Brian, daughters Maura and Colette, sons-in-law Billy and Stephen, daughters-in-law Jennifer, Karen and Fiona, grandchildren Veronica, Clare, Ellie, Dakota, Aaron, Ashling, Teagan, Cian and Kyle, brother John D , relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Bob will repose at his residence Goatenbridge, on Friday September from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Ballybacon Church on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning.