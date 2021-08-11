Blánaid Veale nee Stakelum, Limerick and Thurles

Ashbrook Park, Ennis Road, Limerick, late of Clongower, Thurles

Blánaid died peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Milford Hospice after a long illness, borne with great dignity, on August 10th.

Beloved wife of Aubrey, sadly missed by her loving sons Paul and Marc, daughters-in-law Ann-Marie and Julia, grandchildren Isabella, Conor, Ciarán, Josh and Oliver, sister Fionnuala, brothers Gearóid and Séan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, friends and her many speech and drama students.

Requiem Mass will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Friday at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross, Thurles. Click here to watch Mass streamed live.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice. Click here to donate online.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

www.griffinfunerals.com

