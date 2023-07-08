Billy (William) Coffey, Cashel

Townspark, Clonmel Road, Cashel.

Billy died peacefully at Acorn Lodge, Cashel, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his father Thomas, mother Julia, sister Dodie and niece Noeleen.

Beloved father of Julie, Sean and Leo. Deeply missed by his son in law, Simon, daughters in law Pamela and Mary, grandchildren Dealga, Adam, Billy, Enya, Molly, Clarah and Sadhbh. Sisters Peggy and Brennie, brother Tommy, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Billy will repose at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir (E21 T970), on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Cortege will leave his daughter’s residence on Monday morning Suirbank Wood, Kilcommon More North, arriving at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Church Cahir.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private.

May Billy Rest In Peace.