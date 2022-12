Seskin Farm, Kilsheelan, Clonmel

Reposing at Seskin Farm on Wednesday from 2.30 to 7 o’clock – house private outside these times please.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan arriving at 10.20 for Requiem Mass at 10.30 followed by private cremation at The Island Crematorium Cork.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.