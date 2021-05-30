Billy O’Brien, Thurles, London & Clonmel

Glengoole, Thurles and formerly of London and 6 Western Park Clonmel.

Wife Kathleen, daughter Lauren, son Mark, Lauren’s partner Nick, grandchildern Finley and Max, brother Frank.

Reposing at his daughter Lauren’s residence in Glengoole on Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St Mary’s Church Clonmel for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery Clonmel.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neurons Association and South Tipperary Hospice.

