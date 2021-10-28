Billy Morgan, Nenagh

Billy Morgan (The Winger)

St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

October 27th 2021, unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his granddaughter Emily Rebecca and his brother Christy, beloved husband of Peg and loving father of Liam, Edwin, Robert and Mairead. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Teddy, his adored grandchildren, Cathal, James, Ryan, Freya, Amy and Ámhra, daughters-in-law Sinead and Crystal, son-in-law Tommy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday, for family and close friends, at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.20am, to arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing, face covering and no hand shaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass, can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

