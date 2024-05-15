Billy McCarthy, Ballymacarbry

Newtown, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford who died peacefully under the excellent care of the staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home Cappoquin on Tuesday 14th May 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his father Paddy and mother Mary.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (née Power), his children Nicholas, Martina, Catherine, Martin, Liam and Dermot, daughters-in-law Elaine and Aoife, son-in-law Conor, grandchildren Hayley, Brandon, Caitlin, Niall, Danny, Dylan, Zac, Emma, Caylum, Ava, Odhrán, Oisín and Bella, great grandchild Fionn, sister Noreen, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E91 X375) on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Laurence’s Church, Four-Mile-Water.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass on Friday can watch live via the Ardfinnan Livestream service: https://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab FOURMILEWATER