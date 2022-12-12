Billy Mackey, Carrick-on-Suir

Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir

Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Elizabeth, daughters Valerie, Jeanette, Deborah, Denis and Carol, brother Tom, sisters Chrissie, Peggy, Betsy and Geraldine, sister-in-law Mary Carol, brother-in-law Michael Carol, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Billy rest in peace.

Billy will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Tuesday from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on suir on Wednesday for requiem mass at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.