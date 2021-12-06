Billy Burke, Templemore

Gurteen, Castleiney, Templemore.

Died on December 6th, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Helen, daughters Claire, Sinead and Alice, sons, Michael, Liam, Declan and Noel, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass in St. John The Baptist Church Castleiney on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Interment in the Ragg Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

House strictly private please.

