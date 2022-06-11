Bill Scully, Roscrea

Garron, Ballybrophy and formerly Derrygooney, Knock, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Patterson’s Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his brothers John, Charlie, Lua, Jim, Martin, Ted and Lot. Sisters Sr.Boniface and Sr.Inviolota.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, extended family, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning from Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea at 11.30am arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Knock for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.