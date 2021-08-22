Biddy (Bridget) Kearney (nee Fitzgerald), Fethard

St Patrick’s Place, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

August 21st 2021, peacefully at home.

Pre deceased by her husband Frank and her son Fran.

Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Joan , Tom, Dominic, Mary, Breda and James, her brothers Mickey, Olly and Jimmy, her sister Mary, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In compliance with Government restrictions, a private Mass will take place on Tuesday August 24th in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed online at parishchurch.net.

Messages of support and condolences for the family can be placed on the Condolence page of RIP.ie.

The family have asked for the family home to be strictly private for the Funeral.

