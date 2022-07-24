Betty Killeen (nee Gleeson), Galway & Lorrha

Melick, Eyrecourt, Ballinaslos, Co, Galway, and formerly of Abbyville, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 23rd at her daughter’s residence in Birr.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, brothers Michael and PK. Sadly missed by her daughter Katherine, son’s Micheál and George, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law,Micheáls partner, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Monday evening at Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm with removal at 7:45pm to St. Ruadhan’s Church Lorrha, arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass for Betty will be celebrated this Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Ruadhan’s Church of Ireland Cemetery.

House private, please.