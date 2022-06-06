Betty Foley, Nenagh

14 Cuan Deirg Puckane Nenagh.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Betty Foley.

Betty passed away after a hard fight with complications in the ICU in UHL on Sunday. Beloved wife of Sean and dearest mother of John, Liam, Michelle & Sinead, her 12 grandchildren & 4 great great grandchildren, her beloved brother Sydney Dobson in Lancashire, son in law, daughters in law, and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 7.30 to 9.

Her remains will arrive at St.Patrick’s Church Puckane on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 1.30.

Followed by private Cremation at the Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Asthma Society of Ireland.

House Private Please.