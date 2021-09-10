Betty (Elizabeth) Young née O’Brien, Ballina and Dooradoyle

Garynatineel, Ballina, Killaloe and formerly of 24 Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Peacefully in Cratloe Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband John.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Caroline Tolcher (Australia), Susan King, Derek (Australia), Louise Whelan, sons-in-law Peter, Mike and Mike, daughter-in-law Jo, sisters Bernie Kelly and Irene Behan, grandchildren Sarah, Kieran, Gerard, Shane, Laura, Declan, Clare, Tara, Lisa and Jack, sister-in-law Margaret Balcombe, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

A private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in Our Lady and Saint Lua Church Ballina this Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the church grounds.

The Funeral can be viewed live on www.churchcamlive.ie/Ballina

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia Ireland http://dementiaireland.com/home-1-3-3/

Message of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Director’s.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence