Bertie Norris, Clonmel and Windgap

Clarke Villas, Clonmel and formerly Lamogue, Windgap, Co Kilkenny.

Bertie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel.

Pre-deceased by his wife Bridie and grandson Michael, he will be sadly missed by his loving family James, Pat, Thomas & Elaine (Roche), grandchildren Daryl, Matthew, Lucy, Derek, Aaron, Shania, Billy, Tim, Emma and Colin, great-grandchildren Amber, Courtney, Caitlin, Michael, Cole, M.J. and Ariyah, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Annie, Sinead and Niamh, brother-in-law Billy, sister-in-law Annie, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.30pm.

Cremation will take place afterwards at 5.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.