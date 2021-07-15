Bertie Fitzpatrick, Roscrea

Bertie Fitzpatrick

Golden Grove Road, Roscrea. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, son Joseph, daughter Niamh, daughter-in-law Lauretta, son-in-law Michael, adored grandchildren Aoife, Clodagh, Laoise, Mikey and Sean, brother-in-law Gerard, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, Bertie’s Funeral Mass will be for family only.

Private removal on Saturday morning (travelling down Golden Grove, Main St., Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00.

Private cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon crematorium at 3.00.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

Bertie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Please leave messages on condolence on the link below.

