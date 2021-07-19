Bernie McGrath (nee Tynan), Cahir

Bernie McGrath nee Tynan

Woodview, Cahir.

Pre-deceased by her sister Mag. Bernie will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Roger, her children Emma, Alannah, Shane, Barry and Cathy, sisters Breda, Anne, Helen, Mary, Kitty and Noeleen, brothers Paddy, Ben and Martin, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Bernie’s funeral cortége will leave Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Wednesday morning at 10:15am, travelling via Woodview for The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy Cork, where her Farewell Service will take place at 12 noon.

The service can be viewed online at www.islandcrematorium.ie

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association – Tipperary Branch or Cahir Day Care Centre.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence