Bernie Lonergan, née Duggan – Carrick-on-Suir

The death has occurred of Bernie Lonergan nee Duggan Late of 40 Clairin Carrick on suir and formerly of Owning Co Kilkenny.

Died 26th January 2024 Peacefully surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband William, deeply regretted by her loving children Sean, Bobby, Liam and Mandy, brothers Tom and Pat, sister Frances, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Bernie rest in peace.

Bernie will be reposing at her home on Sunday the 28th January from 4pm to 6pm, Bernie will be arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on suir on Monday the 29th January for requiem mass on arrival at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.