Bernie Butler nee Ó Brien, Borrisokane

Marian Avenue, Borrisokane

Bernie Passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones under the fantastic care of the staff at Nenagh hospital. Predeceased by her mother Josie and father John. Deeply loved and missed by her husband Ian, her Children Hayley, Anthony and Laura. Son in laws Mark and Dwayne and daughter in law Jen, adored Grandchildren Kian, Genevieve, Maddie, Aria, Luke, Riley and Bodhi and extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving on Friday morning at 10:45am to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for mass at 11:00am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends Of Nenagh Hospital or Irish Cancer Society.