Bernie Brady (nee Ferncombe), Clonmel

Bernie Brady (Nee Ferncombe)

Comeragh Court, and formerly of Knocklucas, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 9th January 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by her long term partner Eddie, daughters Phillis, Sabrina, Kathleen, Angelina, grandchildren Jason, Darragh, Junior, Mia, Josh, Eve, Avery, son in law Keith, sisters Margaret and Anne-Marie, Aunts, Uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Bernie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 7pm to 8pm

Bernie’s Funeral cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s church on Friday at 12.50pm for Requiem mass at 1pm, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

