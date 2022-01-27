Bernie Boles, Cahir

Clonmel Road, Cahir.

Bernie, much loved husband of Maeve, passed away peacefully in the gentle care of St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving family – his son Robert, his four daughters Gina, Diane, Emma and Rachel, his sisters Finola and Geraldine, his eleven grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Theo, Sophie, Josh, Keelan, Robert, Scarlett, Leon, Kieron and Sansa, his sons in law Andy, Ron, Peter and Felix, daughter in law Carmen, nieces, nephews, his fond friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Bernie’s funeral córtege will leave his home on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for Requiem Mass at 2pm after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Dementia Services Information and Development Centre.

