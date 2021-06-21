Bernard Shouldice

Portroe, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary. On June 21st 2021. Peacefully in the care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his beloved parents and his three Brothers. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Michael, Anthony, John and Mark. Uncles Charles & Louis. Sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives, the residents & staff of Haywood Lodge and his many friends. May Bernard Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a reposing for his relatives and friends will take place this Tuesday at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh from 5-7pm.

His remains will arrive to St Mary’s Church, Portroe on Wednesday at 11.45 for Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds.

Those who cannot attend may view the service on the Portroeburgessyoughal YouTube page.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

