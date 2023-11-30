Bernard Quin, Thurles

57 Ard Mhuire, Thurles

Bernard died peacefully under the wonderful care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by his family, predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen, grandsons Paul and Gary, brother Jim and sisters Bridie and Patsy, deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Pat and John, daughters Frances, Ann Marie, Joan, Sheila and Michelle, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Bernard Rest in Peace

As Bernard donated his body to science a Mass for the repose of his soul will take place in The Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday at 11 0’clock.

Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie