Bernard (Pinky) O’Neill, Carrick-on-Suir

Father Matthew’s Terrace and formerly of St Nicholas Park Carrick on suir, Clonmel, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, Children Cathy, Mark, Erica and Johnny, sister’s Breda, Eileen, Cela and Stella, brother Gerry, brother’s in law, sister’s in law, sons-in-law, Daughters-in-law, niece’s, nephew’s, relatives and friends, May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday the 3rd of August from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-Suir for requiem mass on Thursday the 4th August at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.