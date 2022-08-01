Bernard (Pinky) O’Neill, Carrick on Suir

Ard Fatima, Clonmel and formerly of St Nicholas Park, Carrick on Suir.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, Children Cathy, Mark, Erica and Johnny, sister’s Breda, Eileen, Cela and Stella, brother Gerry, brother’s in law, sister’s in law, sons-in-law, Daughters-in-law, niece’s, nephew’s, relatives and friends, May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday the 3rd of August from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-Suir for requiem mass on Thursday the 4th August at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.